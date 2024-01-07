ukenru
Japan allocates $37 million to Ukraine for UAV detection systems

Japan allocates $37 million to Ukraine for UAV detection systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101197 views

Japan has pledged $37 million for a UAV detection system to support Ukraine, as well as additional assistance in energy equipment.

Japan recently allocated $37 million in aid to Ukraine to provide a drone detection system. This was reported by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa during a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Japan is actively promoting support for Ukraine. As part of our support, Japan recently decided to contribute $37 million to the NATO trust fund to provide a system for detecting unmanned aerial vehicles

- said Yoko Kamikawa.

Details

During the briefing, Yoko Kamikawa strongly condemned Russia's missile and drone attacks on Ukraine during the New Year holidays.

In addition to monetary support, Kamikawa said, to help Ukrainians survive the winter, Japan has provided 5 mobile gas turbine generators and 7 transformers. Today, the Japanese Foreign Minister will take part in the ceremony of handing over this equipment. 

Recall

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv. The photo of the diplomat walking through the Kyiv railway station was published by Kyodo News.

Visit of the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to Kyiv: Japan promised to continue supporting Ukraine07.01.24, 14:47 • 39023 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarPolitics

