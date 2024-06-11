The Russian army did not capture the village of Ivanovskoye near Chasovy Yar in the Donetsk region. The village is under the control of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of khortytsia troops Nazar Voloshin in a comment to "Syspilne Studio" on Tuesday, reports UNN.

According to Voloshin, the majority of enemy attacks in the Kramatorsk direction mainly fall on Ivanovo, where there were 222 attacks over the past day, and 1,233 over the past week.

This is exactly the same locality that the Russian army is "trumpeting" about on all social networks that they took Ivanovskoye. The settlement is under the control of the Defense Forces, they successfully repel all enemy assaults - Voloshin declared.

Voloshin also said that near Ivanovo yesterday, June 10, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian self-propelled artillery system "Tulipan".

In addition, the representative of the OSU "Khortytsia" stated that the Russian military did not advance deep into the city of Chasov Yar.

"There is no rosian Army in such a city as Chasov Yar, but they do not give up trying to advance for several days, despite the Kanal microdistrict and Novy microdistrict, where they can record videos and broadcast information in various social networks that they captured Chasov Yar, hung their tricolor rags. now there are Defense Forces there, they hold the city," Voloshin said.

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian troops captured the village of Ivanovskoye near Chasovy Yar.