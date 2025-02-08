“It's very interesting for us” - Zelenskyy on storing American gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Ukraine is ready to accept American liquefied natural gas (LNG) for storage. Ukraine and the United States are discussing this idea. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

This is very interesting for us. I know that the Trump administration is very interested in this. I know that for many years, and it was before my time, LNG-related projects were not allowed. Yes, we have our own natural gas, we have gas and oil, but we are ready and willing to have contracts for the supply of LNG to Ukraine. And, of course, we will be a hub for the whole of Europe - Zelensky said.

In his opinion, this is also part of security for Ukraine and Europe, because it is not Russian gas, but American gas.

He also noted that Ukraine and the United States are already discussing the idea of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to store American liquefied natural gas.

We are discussing this. I think we will have an agreement. Our team is in touch with President Trump's team. We raised the issue of LNG. They are very pleased that we support this idea - Zelensky said.

Ukraine is interested in purchasing and pumping gas from the US into its storage facilities - Siberia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports a strategic partnership with the United States in rare earths mining, which could become part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.