Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“It's a pity we can't strike at the Kremlin” - Zelenskyy

“It's a pity we can't strike at the Kremlin” - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30024 views

President Zelenskyy called on his allies to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against targets in Russia. He explained that the available weapons do not allow attacking the Kremlin and emphasized that Ukraine only hits military targets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on allies to allow Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against targets in Russia. He also talked about a theoretical strike against the Kremlin. The statement of the head of state was made during his speech in Italy, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that Western partners, including Italy, fear that Ukraine will use Western weapons to attack the Moscow Kremlin.

“I'm sorry we can't do that,” he said.

The president explained that the long-range missiles that Western countries currently have have a relatively short range of about 200 kilometers, while the Kremlin is located 600 kilometers from the border.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine uses its own and Western weapons exclusively to attack military targets. At the same time, civilian infrastructure is not targeted.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

