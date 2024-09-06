“It's a pity we can't strike at the Kremlin” - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on allies to allow Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against targets in Russia. He also talked about a theoretical strike against the Kremlin. The statement of the head of state was made during his speech in Italy, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that Western partners, including Italy, fear that Ukraine will use Western weapons to attack the Moscow Kremlin.

“I'm sorry we can't do that,” he said.

The president explained that the long-range missiles that Western countries currently have have a relatively short range of about 200 kilometers, while the Kremlin is located 600 kilometers from the border.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine uses its own and Western weapons exclusively to attack military targets. At the same time, civilian infrastructure is not targeted.

