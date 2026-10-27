Italy reports a cyberattack on parliament, including Meloni’s email

A large-scale hacker attack on the information systems of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies was recorded, affecting the email inboxes of a number of parliamentarians, including Giorgia Meloni. ANSA reports, writes UNN.

Details

The large-scale attack affected the entire system; however, specialists from the Chamber of Deputies continue to monitor the situation.

In particular, regarding the prime minister’s mailbox, sources at Palazzo Chigi clarify that it is not used by the President of the Council of Ministers for government correspondence.

"This matter is not extraordinary in nature, and such incidents occur every day," sources in Montecitorio emphasize.

The same sources clarify that "all protective measures have been taken, including in cooperation with the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), with which a special protocol is in place. These measures may also include the temporary disabling of certain information-system functions in accordance with established practice.

Furthermore, it is known that over the past few days, similar attempts to attack and exert pressure on the information systems of other national, European and international institutions have become more frequent."

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