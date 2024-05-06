Italian defense minister calls for peace talks with Putin - Reuters

On Monday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto said that economic sanctions against Russia have failed and called on the West to make more efforts to reach a diplomatic solution with Russian President Putin to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters.

Details

Guido Crozetto noted that the West mistakenly believed that its sanctions could stop Russia's aggression, but it overestimated its economic influence in the world.

Instead... the only way to resolve this crisis is to involve everyone, first (to achieve) a ceasefire and then peace, - Crozetto said.

In response to the journalist's objection that Putin was not willing to negotiate, Crozetto replied: "This is a good reason for us to try harder. We should not give up on any possible path of diplomacy, no matter how narrow it is.

However, Crozetto noted that Italy will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, saying that this is aimed at obtaining "time and conditions for a truce and peace.

Italy's defense minister also said that if Russian troops seize Kyiv, it will "inevitably lead to a clash with other states that will not accept Russian tanks on their borders.

Recall

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto ruled out direct military intervention in Ukraine against Russia, emphasizing Italy's policy of assisting Ukraine but ruling out direct intervention in the conflict.