Italian defense minister calls for peace talks with Putin - Reuters

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93504 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109642 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152375 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252277 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165765 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 40558 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40558 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75015 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75015 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 43174 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43174 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35861 views

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35861 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68484 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68484 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225289 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225289 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93504 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 68484 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68484 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75015 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75015 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views
Italian defense minister calls for peace talks with Putin - Reuters

Italian defense minister calls for peace talks with Putin - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29468 views

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto called for peace talks with Putin to end the war in Ukraine, saying that economic sanctions have not worked and the West should make more efforts to find a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto said that economic sanctions against Russia have failed and called on the West to make more efforts to reach a diplomatic solution with Russian President Putin to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters.

Details

Guido Crozetto noted that the West mistakenly believed that its sanctions could stop Russia's aggression, but it overestimated its economic influence in the world.

Instead... the only way to resolve this crisis is to involve everyone, first (to achieve) a ceasefire and then peace,

- Crozetto said.

In response to the journalist's objection that Putin was not willing to negotiate, Crozetto replied: "This is a good reason for us to try harder. We should not give up on any possible path of diplomacy, no matter how narrow it is.

However, Crozetto noted that Italy will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, saying that this is aimed at obtaining "time and conditions for a truce and peace.

Italy's defense minister also said that if Russian troops seize Kyiv, it will "inevitably lead to a clash with other states that will not accept Russian tanks on their borders.

Recall

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto ruled out direct military intervention in Ukraine against Russia, emphasizing Italy's policy of assisting Ukraine but ruling out direct intervention in the conflict.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

