It will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts during the winter - State Energy Supervision

Restoration works at power facilities are carried out around the clock, but, unfortunately, it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts during the winter. Ruslan Slobodyan, Head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Restoration works are carried out around the clock. We all understand that we need to restore as many generating capacities as possible by the autumn-winter period. Certain volumes will be restored. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts during the winter, but we hope that it will be the same regime as when we went through the autumn-winter period of 2022-2023, and if everything goes well, it may be lighter. The protection of our critical infrastructure facilities by air defense is extremely important here," Slobodyan said.

Recall

In Ukraine today, the application of blackout schedules is preliminarily planned from 20:00 to 22:00. Due to the bad weather, 173 settlements in six regions are without electricity. In Kryvyi Rih, 3 apartment buildings are without gas supply after an enemy attack.