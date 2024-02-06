It will be snowing and raining in Ukraine, but the temperature will reach 12-17° Celsius: weather forecasters have given a three-day forecast

In the next three days, precipitation is expected in Ukraine - wet snow and rain, but the temperature will reach 12-17° Celsius in some places, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

According to weather forecasters, rains are expected today, with sleet in some places, except in the south, and no significant precipitation during the day in the Carpathian, Transcarpathian and Odesa regions; temperatures in most western, southern, Vinnytsia regions and in Crimea will be 1-6°C at night, 8-13°C during the day, up to 17°C in Odesa region, and 3°C to 2°C at night and 2-8°C during the day in the rest of the country.

"Over the next two days, there will be occasional light sleet and rain, only in the south, on Thursday and in the north of the country without significant precipitation; the temperature on February 7 will be 2-7° at night, 7-12° Celsius during the day, up to 16° Celsius in the south, 1-6° Celsius at night and 2-7° Celsius during the day, on February 8, the temperature is expected to drop by 3-6° in most regions," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

West, northwest wind, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s on February 6-7, 25-30 m/s tomorrow in the highlands of the Carpathians.

