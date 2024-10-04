It will be possible to buy housing that is no older than 10 years: the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the "eOselya" program

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the "eOselya" program, which will allow the purchase of housing older than 10 years in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kherson regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we are adopting changes to the "eOselya" program, which will contribute to the return of people to the de-occupied territories, and are also part of the support for internally displaced persons. In particular, in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Kherson regions, it will be possible to purchase housing older than 10 years. Such changes expand the number of people who will be able to use the program - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the relevant changes were made to the terms and conditions for providing affordable mortgage lending to Ukrainian citizens by the private joint-stock company Ukrainian Financial Housing Company.

In order to ensure the availability of mortgage lending for internally displaced persons and their first-degree family members, the restrictions on the age and location of housing that can be purchased under the eOselya program have been revised. The law also provides for the possibility for the candidate's employer or an interested party to compensate for part of the down payment on a loan secured by a mortgage. The conditions have been supplemented with the requirement that in order to receive a loan, the candidate and adult members of his/her family must not have valid and/or terminated agreements (repaid loans) concluded in accordance with the procedure for preferential mortgage lending to internally displaced persons at the expense of a grant provided by the KfW - Melnychuk said.

Recall

Over the 2 years of the eHouse program, Ukrainians have been able to purchase more than 13 thousand homes on preferential loans. The total amount of loans issued exceeded UAH 21 billion.