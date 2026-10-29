"It will be marked by originality": forecasters have issued the weather forecast for October 30

Rainy weather is expected in parts of Ukraine on October 30 amid cyclonic activity from the Black Sea. Temperatures will not change significantly. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On October 30, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will again be marked by its originality: within a field of high pressure from the east, cyclonic activity from the Black Sea will play a decisive role, causing overcast skies and more rain than would be expected with such relatively high pressure values. However, it is the cyclonic circulation of relatively warm, moist air from the south that will shape our weather. The temperature distribution will not undergo any noticeable changes - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

According to the forecast, October 30 will be cloudy with sunny intervals.

Moderate rain in the southern part; light rain in the Carpathians, the Precarpathian region, and locally in the central regions during the day; no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be northeasterly, and northwesterly in the western regions, at 5–12 m/s; at night, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in places in the east and southeast of the country.

Temperatures will be 3–8°C above zero at night, up to 12°C on the seacoast; 7–12°C during the day, up to 15°C in the south and east of the country.

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