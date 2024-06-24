It will allow you to save specialists and increase budget revenues: Natalukha on the advantages of “economic booking"

People's deputies propose to create an additional booking tool for those enterprises that do not have the opportunity to fall under the resolutions of the Cabinet of ministers, but at the same time have a sufficient internal resource that allows them to pay additional funds for booking critical specialists for them. The draft law on" economic booking " is planned to be considered in the Parliament in the first weeks of July. This was stated on the air of the telethon by people's deputy, chairman of the committee on economic development Dmitry Natalukha, reports UNN.

We offer an additional tool for those enterprises that do not have the opportunity to fall under the Cabinet's resolutions, but at the same time have a sufficient internal resource that allows them to pay additional funds for booking critical specialists who would continue their work in the future. So it's not about canceling the existing mode, it's about adding and expanding tools Natalukha said.

He said that" economic booking " provides for the payment of 20 thousand hryvnias monthly by enterprises for one employee.

We are talking about the fact that the company chooses which specialty is critical for it, which person is critical in this specialty, and this person orders by paying an additional military fee of 20 thousand hryvnias per month. This also applies to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, but there are certain restrictions to exclude, for example, the fact that tomorrow everyone registered as fops and "booked"themselves. We have provided certain fuses to prevent this from happening. This is a charitable payment that the employer himself determines whether he is able to pull it, whether he is not able to - Added Natalukha.

According to him, "Economic booking" provides for three goals::

book critical specialists, without whom the production process will be impossible;

accumulate funds-it is estimated that this can provide additional revenues to the state budget in the amount of 200 to 300 billion hryvnias per year;



increase production.



If we take drones, it will allow us to keep people on the ground who have the skills, knowledge and experience in the production of drones and an understanding of these technologies. Second, raise additional funds that can be spent on purchasing additional components, or on lending, or on grants. Third, increase the scale of existing production facilities, increase the size of the order by the state and increase the number of drones on the front line by purchasing these drones by the State abroad. What will it do? This will result in the fact that the more drones on the front line, the fewer casualties among the personnel. In our opinion, "economic booking" by strengthening the production component can bring the rotation process closer, because we will be able to gradually replace people with machines - Added Natalukha.

The MP added that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on economic development will consider the draft law on "economic booking" in early July.

I think that somewhere in the first weeks of July we will be able to see it in the committee and, probably, in the hall for the first reading." - said the MP.

