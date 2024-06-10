It was placed in my mother's palm: in Lviv, doctors saved a girl who was born at the 24th week and weighed only 600 grams

In Lviv, a team of neonatologists saved the life of a girl who was born at the 24th week of pregnancy weighing only 600 grams. as reported in the First Medical Association of Lviv, doctors took seven months, reports UNN.

According to doctors, Sofiyka is the third and very desirable girl in the Danchevsky family, who lives near Lviv. The previous two pregnancies of her mother Andriana proceeded without complications. When the 32-year-old woman was carrying her third daughter under her heart, she started bleeding. There was a threat of losing the baby. The doctors tried to save the pregnancy, but it was all in vain. At 24 weeks of pregnancy, the woman had placental abruption and the only chance to save both the baby and the mother was an urgent caesarean section.

"Sofiyka was born weighing only 600 g, very immature. The team of the neonatal intensive care unit undertook to save the baby. The first weeks of Sofia's life were really a struggle, because the girl had immature lungs and already on the first day of life needed three doses of surfactant — a special drug that is injected into the lungs of such children to help them breathe. A warm and cozy cuvette for the first five months of Life replaced Sofia's mother's tummy. Also, due to early birth, there were many concomitant complications, in particular pneumonia and bronchopulmonary dysplasia, which often happens in extremely immature infants. Therefore, the girl could not breathe independently for more than 100 days — she was helped by a ventilator, and later by CPAP — a device that supplies a continuous stream of air under pressure. The girl also couldn't eat on her own for a long time. Therefore, for a long time Sofiyka received food through a probe, until she learned to eat on her own," the report says.

And only when the tiny patient was already 5 months old, the threat to her life passed. Sofiyka grew up, became strong and was finally able to transfer her from the intensive care unit to the neonatal pathology department and began to gradually prepare for the upcoming return home, the doctors add.

After 7 months in the hospital, Sofiyka was finally discharged.

"With a weight of 4 kg 330 g! For some time, the baby will breathe with the help of an Oxygen Concentrator, but this will pass," the first Medical Association summed up.