Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128708 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145015 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203017 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241387 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149176 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370360 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149869 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
It is working: Zelenskiy says the world's resolve opens new prospects for restoring security in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88237 views

The Head of State said that the world's determination opened new prospects for restoring security in Ukraine. Among other things, this concerns the security of Kharkiv.

It is working: Zelenskiy says the world's resolve opens new prospects for restoring security in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world's determination opens up new prospects for restoring security in Ukraine, UNN reports.

We see how the world's determination opens up new prospects for restoring our security. Among other things, this concerns the security of Kharkiv. The destruction of Russian terrorists' positions and launchers near the border by our forces and our soldiers really matters. It is working. Exactly as we expected 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

Add

The President also honored Ukrainian soldiers.

"All those who managed to turn this page of the war - a page that Putin really wanted to dedicate to his offensive and which became another mistake for Russia. Each and everyone who defends the Kharkiv direction, who restrains Russian assaults in Pokrovske and other Donetsk directions, and along the entire front - from Krynky to Vovchansk, and along the border, in particular in Sumy region," Zelensky said.

The Head of State noted that "it is Ukrainian courage and resilience that determine the situation - what we can do, not what Russia wants or tried to do.

"This is another significant result of Ukraine and our people in this war, and I thank each and every one of them who is truly fulfilling combat orders and combat missions. I am grateful to all those who are taking the brunt of repulsing Russian attacks. I am grateful to everyone who has helped and continues to help," the President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
