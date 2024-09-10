It concerns the promised F-16s: The Netherlands allows Ukraine to attack military targets in Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 85672 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 61608 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 39800 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 69049 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 46164 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200950 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 2518 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149252 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152659 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143603 views
It concerns the promised F-16s: The Netherlands allows Ukraine to attack military targets in Russia

It concerns the promised F-16s: The Netherlands allows Ukraine to attack military targets in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27137 views

The Dutch Minister of Defense confirmed that Ukraine will be allowed to use F-16s to strike Russian military targets. The Netherlands will also allocate €80 million for F-16 maintenance materials and supply air-to-air missiles.

The Netherlands reaffirms its decision to allow Ukraine to use the weapons it supplies to strike Russia.

Writes UNN with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Ukraine is allowed to use our weapons in Russia to defend itself in accordance with international law

- said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

The Netherlands emphasized that Ukraine has Amsterdam's permission to use F-16 fighter jets on Russian territory. Ruben Brekelmans also called on other Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they supplied.

Recall

The Netherlands will allocate €80 million for materials to maintain Ukrainian F-16s and supply air-to-air missiles. The aid includes spare parts, tools, and equipment to support the fighters.

The Pentagon chief responds about ATACMS: Ukraine has many ways to strike deep into Russia, including drones07.09.24, 15:04 • 25291 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

