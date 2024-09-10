It concerns the promised F-16s: The Netherlands allows Ukraine to attack military targets in Russia

The Netherlands reaffirms its decision to allow Ukraine to use the weapons it supplies to strike Russia.

Writes UNN with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Ukraine is allowed to use our weapons in Russia to defend itself in accordance with international law - said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

The Netherlands emphasized that Ukraine has Amsterdam's permission to use F-16 fighter jets on Russian territory. Ruben Brekelmans also called on other Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they supplied.

Recall

The Netherlands will allocate €80 million for materials to maintain Ukrainian F-16s and supply air-to-air missiles. The aid includes spare parts, tools, and equipment to support the fighters.

The Pentagon chief responds about ATACMS: Ukraine has many ways to strike deep into Russia, including drones