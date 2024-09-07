The Pentagon chief responds about ATACMS: Ukraine has many ways to strike deep into Russia, including drones

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia has withdrawn its aircraft used for air strikes on Ukraine from the ATACMS area and stressed that Ukraine has many ways to strike deep into Russia, including drones, DW reports, UNN writes.

"I don't believe that one particular capability is going to be decisive," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Ukraine contact group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on September 6.

According to the Pentagon chief, the current situation has shown, among other things, that Russia has already withdrawn its aircraft used to launch air strikes against Ukraine from the range of the US long-range ATACMS missiles.

At the same time, Austin, according to the publication, evaded answering the question about the use of ATACMS missiles to strike other strategic targets deep in Russia. Ukraine has many ways to attack such targets, including with the help of drones, the US defense chief said.

"I think that in the near future we will continue to focus on helping Ukraine effectively defend its territory," he concluded.

The United States has explainedthat it does not authorize the use of Western long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several reasons, including the small number of long-range ATACMS missiles.