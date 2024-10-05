Israeli army announces strikes in Syria and destruction of Hezbollah missile depots
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli aircraft attacked targets in central Syria, particularly in the province of Homs. They destroyed Hezbollah's weapons and missile depots at the Palmyra airport.
On the night of October 5, Israeli aircraft struck central Syria. As a result of the attack in the province of Homs, Hezbollah's weapons depots were destroyed at the airport. This was reported by the spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Avichai Adraei in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
An Israeli army spokesperson reported bombing targets in Syria by the air force overnight. Later, he spoke about the targets hit.
The Air Force managed to destroy Hezbollah's weapons and missile depots at the Palmyra airport in central Syria,
Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets at Israel over the day05.10.24, 00:56 • 18340 views