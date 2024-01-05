ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Israel intends to transfer control over Gaza to local administration

Israel intends to transfer control over Gaza to local administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30840 views

Israel plans to hand over governance of Gaza to local authorities after the end of the military operation, removing Hamas from power. (206 characters)

Israel does not intend to establish administrative control over the Gaza Strip and plans to transfer power to the local administration after the military operation in the enclave. This plan was prepared by the country's military leadership, headed by Defense Minister Yoav Galant, The Jerusalem Post reported, according to UNN.

Details

The plan reportedly envisages the integration of existing civilian administrative structures in Gaza into a broader "local government" that will not include supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, which fully controlled the enclave before the outbreak of hostilities.

Hamas will not rule Gaza, and Israel will not carry out civilian administration in Gaza

Galant said before a meeting of the military cabinet to discuss the project.

According to the newspaper, the draft post-war structure of the Gaza Strip envisages a transitional period of indefinite duration, during which the Israeli Defense Forces will maintain control over the security sector, including controlling the enclave's borders and being able to conduct raids in it.

This involves the participation of external forces from the United States, EU countries, and some Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, the publication notes. They may be involved in internal security and enclave management, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Some involvement of representatives of the Palestinian National Authority in the post-war process in Gaza is not excluded, the newspaper adds, without giving details.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the transfer of power directly to the Palestinians in Gaza will begin only after the peaceful life of the local population is established and it is "ready to face minor challenges from the remnants of Hamas and other terrorist groups on its own.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

