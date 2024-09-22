Israel closes Al Jazeera office in Ramallah

Israeli troops have closed the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah for 45 days. This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli military stormed its office in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The military handed over an order to close the office for 45 days to one of the channel's employees. After that, the channel's broadcast was interrupted.

In response to Israel's actions, Palestinian journalists condemned the move, calling it “yet another violation of journalists' rights and freedom of speech,” emphasizing that journalists expose the crimes of the occupying power against the Palestinian people.

