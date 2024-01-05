ISIS claims responsibility for explosions at cemetery in Iran

The explosions in the Iranian city of Kerman near the grave of the liquidated Major General Qasem Soleimani were organized by ISIS. The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the incident. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Two explosions on January 3 at a ceremony marking the anniversary of Suleimani's death killed at least 103 people. ISIS-affiliated Telegram channels released a statement claiming their involvement.

Earlier, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mohber accused Israel of the attack. He said that the blood was shed by "representatives of the Zionist regime.

However, the U.S. State Department denied that the United States or Israel were involved in the attack.

The United States was not involved in this in any way... We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on January 3.

Explosions in Iran have already claimed the lives of 103 people

Recall

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharani Ashtiani said on Wednesday that the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, will definitely have consequences. He also blamed the United States for the rising tensions.