Ireland will take an active part in the Shelters Coalition - Zelenskyy

Ireland will actively join the Shelters Coalition. Kyiv is ready to help Dublin with maritime drones and security at sea. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Today, Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and briefed him on what is happening at the front and how difficult it is to restore Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian strikes.

I am grateful for your willingness to help and for the support packages that Ireland is providing. We agreed that Ireland would take an active part in the Shelters Coalition. Thank you for this contribution. Today, we discussed the details of our Drone Deal agreement with Ireland. The priority is maritime drones and security at sea. We are ready to help Ireland with this - the President reported.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his team, arrived in Ireland, where bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled.