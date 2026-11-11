Ireland will take an active part in the Shelters Coalition - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy agreed with the Prime Minister of Ireland on the country's participation in the Shelters Coalition. Kyiv is ready to help Dublin with maritime drones and security.
Ireland will actively join the Shelters Coalition. Kyiv is ready to help Dublin with maritime drones and security at sea. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Details
Today, Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and briefed him on what is happening at the front and how difficult it is to restore Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian strikes.
I am grateful for your willingness to help and for the support packages that Ireland is providing. We agreed that Ireland would take an active part in the Shelters Coalition. Thank you for this contribution. Today, we discussed the details of our Drone Deal agreement with Ireland. The priority is maritime drones and security at sea. We are ready to help Ireland with this
We remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his team, arrived in Ireland, where bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled.