Iranian President's death: it became known who can act as president after Raisi's death

The country's first vice president is expected to act as Iran's president after the death of Ibrahim Raisi, the Iranian daily Tasnim reported on Monday, UNN reported.

"In the event of the president's resignation, death, or absence for more than two months, his powers are exercised by the first vice president in consultation with the leadership," the publication reports.

This position is currently held by Mohammad Mohber.

The council, consisting of the head of the judiciary, the speaker of parliament and the first vice president, should prepare the ground for presidential elections within 50 days, the publication also points out.

Iran's Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmedthat the Iranian president was killed. The Iranian Foreign Minister and other people on board the helicopter were also killed.