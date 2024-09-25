Iranian President declares readiness to end nuclear confrontation and calls for dialogue to end wars

Tehran is ready to end the nuclear confrontation with the West, and called for a dialogue to stop the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said this at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports citing Radio Liberty.

Details

In a speech at the UN General Assembly, Peseshkian emphasized that Iran wants "peace for all and does not seek war or quarrels with anyone," and also stressed the need to end hostilities in Ukraine.

We support all peaceful solutions and believe that dialogue is the only way to resolve this crisis - He said, referring, among other things, to the war in Ukraine.

Pezeshkian said that Iran hopes for an easing of sanctions, which he called a "destructive and inhumane weapon designed to paralyze the country's economy." He also said that Iran is ready to cooperate on the renewal of the nuclear deal.

We are ready to cooperate with the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if the JCPOA commitments are fully and faithfully implemented. Dialogue on other issues can take place after that - Pezeshkian said.

Context

Peseshkian was sworn in as Iran's president in July after being elected in an election called after the death of his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash. He has already stated that Tehran will be open to talks with the United States on the renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In 2018, President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement, which was also signed by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union, and reimposed financial sanctions on Tehran.

Recall

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian also stated that the country did not supply russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine and does not approve of the aggression. He is ready for a dialog with the United States and Europe on this issue.

