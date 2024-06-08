Invaders shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region, hit Pokrovsk at night: they showed the consequences

Russian invaders over the past day shelled nine settlements in the Donetsk region, wounded two residents, hit Pokrovsk at night, damaged an Infrastructure Facility, the regional police said on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, the police recorded 1,833 Russian attacks in the region.

The cities of Konstantinovka, Selidovo, Grodovka, Novoekonomicheskoe, Severnoe, Shcherbinovka, Lisovka, Markovo, and Novoukrainka were under fire.

57 civilian objects were destroyed-35 residential buildings, a pharmacy, shops, administrative buildings, garages and cars, communications.

On Severnoye, the Russians dropped two KAB-500 and KAB-250 aerial bombs - they wounded a person and damaged 15 private homes.

As a result of the impact on Grodovka, a civilian was injured, a private house, an outbuilding, a garage and a car were damaged.

Two strikes with UMPB D-30 SN bombs were carried out by the enemy on Selidovo – they damaged five apartment buildings, three shops, a pharmacy, and administrative buildings.

Konstantinovka was attacked with an umpb D-30 SN aerial bomb - four apartment buildings, an administrative building, and garages were damaged.

In Markov, eight houses and an administrative building were damaged.

"In addition, on the night of today, Russian troops hit Pokrovsk – previously, without injuries, an infrastructure facility was damaged," the report says.

Addition

With the help of the police in the Donetsk region, another 216 people were evacuated, including 68 children. Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation – 169,101 people, including 20,036 children, 7,074 people with disabilities.