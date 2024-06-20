The invaders are agitating graduates of the captured schools in the Donetsk region to enter the Vitus Bering Kamchatka State University, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the enemy expects 90 students of schools in Debaltseve, Svitlodarsk and Mironovsky to enter. Teenagers are promised free education, accommodation and increased scholarships.

Such "kindness" is part of the enemy's plan to assimilate Ukrainians among the peoples of the Empire. Russians know that by luring locals to the other side of the earth, their connection with their homeland will be cut off.

The Center for National Resistance calls for reporting on agitators and those involved in the recruitment process of young Ukrainians. All traitors will be held accountable for their crimes.

