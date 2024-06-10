The enemy in the temporarily occupied territories forces schoolchildren to participate in a propaganda flash mob. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

Starting from June 12, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories will begin to forcibly involve local schoolchildren in a new propaganda flash mob. Children will be forced to participate in the Nazi contest "songs about their native country" and sing songs about the russian federation.

This competition is part of a large propaganda campaign that aims to glorify the russian Federation as a "native country" and strengthen the idea of russian territories.

The Departments of Education under the occupation administrations received a plan for children's participation, which must be implemented, and passed this plan on to schools.

More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS