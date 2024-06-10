Invaders hit Kharkiv with a cab, as a result of the attack, a house caught fire - RMA

The Russian army hit Kharkiv with a cab. According to the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, after the attack, the house caught fire, reports UNN.

Information about the" arrival " on the outskirts of Kharkiv was reported by the Mayor Igor Terekhov. According to him, information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

"In Kharkiv, pre-arrival on the outskirts of the city in the area of residential development. Regarding the victims and destruction, information is being clarified," Terekhov said.

According to the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, the invaders hit the cab, after the attack, a fire broke out in the House.

"At 17: 35, the invaders hit Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there was a fire in the House. Information about the victims has not yet been received," Sinegubov said.

As reported by UNN, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and the Kharkiv Defense Forces, Serhiy Melnyk, reported an enemy cab in the direction of the city of Kharkiv and suburban settlements and urged not to leave the shelter.