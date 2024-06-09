Invaders hit Kabom on Kharkiv: there is a arrival in the area of residential development

The Russian army on Sunday, June 9, struck Kabom on Kharkiv. hit the area of private residential development in Kharkiv. information about the victims is being updated. About it UNN reports with reference to the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

The invaders hit Kharkiv with a cab. there was a fire, information about the victims and damage is being established - Sinegubov wrote.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov added that "arrival" was recorded in the area of private residential development in Kharkiv. Several houses were damaged.

Earlier UNN reportedthat in Kharkiv on Sunday , June 9, residents heard a series of explosions.