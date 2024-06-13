Invaders did not include occupied and destroyed Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne in winterization plan - RMA

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 26031 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133598 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229388 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168545 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162153 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146947 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112824 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52615 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61580 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 36035 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89005 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89005 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102801 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156551 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155409 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159265 views
Invaders did not include occupied and destroyed Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne in winterization plan - RMA

Invaders did not include occupied and destroyed Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne in winterization plan - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23814 views

The occupiers did not include the occupied cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne in the winterization plan, leaving the infrastructure of these cities unprepared for the heating season.

The occupiers did not include the cities captured in 2022 in the plan to prepare for the heating season, men are being checked on the road between Sievierodonetsk and Luhansk, Nevske was shelled with rocket artillery. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

The so-called "lPR" has begun reporting on the preliminary results of preparations for the fall and winter period. They say that the activities are being implemented ahead of schedule. At the same time, it turned out that the relevant work plan did not include measures at the infrastructure facilities of Lysychansk, Rubizhne, and Severodonetsk, which were destroyed by the Russians,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that these cities will allegedly be prepared according to a separate schedule, the progress of which is not reported. For example, the launch of the heating system in Lysychansk was announced back in September 2023, but it is still not working. At the end of winter, there were attempts in Sievierodonetsk to connect individual houses to boiler houses because there was not enough capacity.

The situation is not very good, so these settlements were not included in the preparation plan to be sent to the Kremlin. They don't want to spoil the indicators,

- added to the RMA

The RMA also reported that cars and buses are being stopped on the road between Sievierodonetsk and Luhansk. They are interviewing men of conscription age, checking whether they are registered with the military commissariat. Those who need to be are issued summonses.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, the invaders are conducting targeted attacks on frontline settlements. Nevske, Makiivka and Stelmakhivka were shelled with mortars and cannon artillery. In addition, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers in the area of Nevske.

Russians attacked 23 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors over the past day. Fighting took place, in particular, near Myasozharivka, Nevske, and in Serebryansky forest.

The enemy attacked the Kupyansk section of the frontline with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary data, the enemy lost 31 people in killed and wounded there.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 522,810 personnel and 7,928 tanks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

