Invaders did not include occupied and destroyed Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne in winterization plan - RMA

The occupiers did not include the cities captured in 2022 in the plan to prepare for the heating season, men are being checked on the road between Sievierodonetsk and Luhansk, Nevske was shelled with rocket artillery. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

The so-called "lPR" has begun reporting on the preliminary results of preparations for the fall and winter period. They say that the activities are being implemented ahead of schedule. At the same time, it turned out that the relevant work plan did not include measures at the infrastructure facilities of Lysychansk, Rubizhne, and Severodonetsk, which were destroyed by the Russians, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that these cities will allegedly be prepared according to a separate schedule, the progress of which is not reported. For example, the launch of the heating system in Lysychansk was announced back in September 2023, but it is still not working. At the end of winter, there were attempts in Sievierodonetsk to connect individual houses to boiler houses because there was not enough capacity.

The situation is not very good, so these settlements were not included in the preparation plan to be sent to the Kremlin. They don't want to spoil the indicators, - added to the RMA



The RMA also reported that cars and buses are being stopped on the road between Sievierodonetsk and Luhansk. They are interviewing men of conscription age, checking whether they are registered with the military commissariat. Those who need to be are issued summonses.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, the invaders are conducting targeted attacks on frontline settlements. Nevske, Makiivka and Stelmakhivka were shelled with mortars and cannon artillery. In addition, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers in the area of Nevske.

Russians attacked 23 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors over the past day. Fighting took place, in particular, near Myasozharivka, Nevske, and in Serebryansky forest.

The enemy attacked the Kupyansk section of the frontline with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary data, the enemy lost 31 people in killed and wounded there.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 522,810 personnel and 7,928 tanks.