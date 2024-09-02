Invaders conduct raids along the 15-kilometer exclusion zone in Kherson region - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
Since September 1, the invaders have been checking a 15-kilometer zone along the Dnipro River in the occupied Kherson region. Rosgvardia is looking for “illegal immigrants” among local residents who were previously deported from this area.
On September 1, the occupiers began inspections in a 15-kilometer zone along the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that the enemy created the 15-kilometer exclusion zone along the Dnipro the day before, deporting most of the population and introducing passes.
Starting September 1, anyone who enters the zone without a permit will be arrested. Since yesterday, the Russian Guard have been conducting raids in search of "illegal immigrants", but in fact local residents,
Recall
In the occupied Kherson region , a "council for investment and industrial development" was created. Its purpose is to facilitate the looting of seized enterprises in the region under the guise of "investment".