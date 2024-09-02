Invaders conduct raids along the 15-kilometer exclusion zone in Kherson region - Resistance

On September 1, the occupiers began inspections in a 15-kilometer zone along the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the enemy created the 15-kilometer exclusion zone along the Dnipro the day before, deporting most of the population and introducing passes.

Starting September 1, anyone who enters the zone without a permit will be arrested. Since yesterday, the Russian Guard have been conducting raids in search of "illegal immigrants", but in fact local residents, - the statement said.

Recall

In the occupied Kherson region , a "council for investment and industrial development" was created. Its purpose is to facilitate the looting of seized enterprises in the region under the guise of "investment".