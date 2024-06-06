Introduction of medical self-government: the Parliament voted for the bill in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has supported in the first reading the draft law on self-government in the healthcare sector in Ukraine, which focuses on self-regulation of medical workers and protection of the rights of interested parties. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Alexey Goncharenko and the card of the draft law No. 10372.

"The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading on draft law No. 10372 on self-government in the healthcare sector in Ukraine. Za-232, " Goncharenko said.

The government's draft law provides for fixing at the legislative level the status of self-governing organizations, their place and role in the management system of medical and pharmaceutical professions and the healthcare sector as a whole.

We are talking about five organizations of professional self-government-chambers:

the Chamber of doctors of Family Medicine;

specialist doctors ' Ward;



ward of medical nurses/medical brothers;



the pharmacists ' Ward.



The model of medical and pharmaceutical self-government is also being implemented, taking into account domestic and international experience, which will enable economic and professional entities to self-regulate medical activities.

Recall

Bill No. 10372 was approved by the government in December last year.