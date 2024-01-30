Internet failure in Russia is a cyberattack by the GUR: Ukrainians "put down" the special communications server of the Russian Ministry of Defense

The massive Internet outage in Russia is the result of an attack by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence. It is noted that our cyber specialists "put down" the special communications server of the Russian Ministry of Defense. This was reported in a telegram by the press service of the department, UNN reports.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that on January 30, 2024, as a result of a cyberattack, the server of the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor state of Russia, which was used for special communications, went down. The operation in the enemy's cyberspace was carried out by the specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. - Ukrainian intelligence officers said

Details

Intelligence officers noted that the cyber operation is still ongoing.

However, as a result of this operation, the exchange of information between the units of the Russian Ministry of Defense that used the server located in Moscow has already been stopped.

The DIU notes that the software on the attacked server was approved by the Russian Federal Security Service as compliant with state information security standards. The relevant software is installed on various strategic facilities of the Russian public sector, including the military.

Therefore, given that the special operation is still ongoing, we should expect further reports of communication problems in the aggressor country.

Recall

UNN reported on a large-scale Internet outage in Russia. The disruption in the Russian segment of the Internet affected banking applications, online stores and communication services. RosMedia reported that all ".ru" domains were down.