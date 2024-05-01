Instructions for milking a half-dead cow: what social media think about Hetmantsev's "white business club"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Instructions for milking a half-dead cow: what social media think about Hetmantsev's "white business club"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77498 views

The draft law on the "white business club" by Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, was criticized as a manual for milking businesses that are not on the privileged "white list," creating a favorable environment for corruption and discrimination against those who are not members.

The draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, is an instruction manual for milking a half-dead cow, and the parliamentarian himself is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy. This is how social media reacted to the adoption of this draft law in the first reading, UNN writes.

"The bill on the 'white business club' was passed in the first reading. It's a great name, very ambiguous. It sounds like everyone who is not a member of the club is a black, shadowy, bad business. In fact, it's about something like racism in a world where skin color can be bought for money. If you buy it, you're white, if you don't, you're black. If you buy it, you get into the "whites only" club, if you don't, you get a free pass," wrote Yuriy Gudymenko, leader of the Democratic Ax movement, on his Facebook page .

He added that the draft law actually provides for the creation of a list of good, correct businesses. The list is created by an honest, incorruptible tax office based on criteria that it sets itself. Every quarter, the list is checked by an honest, incorruptible tax office, and a business can be excluded from the club, i.e. from the list.

Membership in the "club-list" will have great advantages. The main thing is not that your business will not be touched, but that it will be touched with respect, warnings of upcoming inspections with the exact date and consultations within 5 days.

"As you can imagine, if an honest and incorruptible tax authority decides which businesses are on the white list and which have not passed face control, and updates the lists once a quarter, the signal that all businesses in the country receive is as clear as possible:

WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO MILK THOSE WHO ARE NOT ON THE LIST

ARE INCLUDED IN THE LIST FOR WHATRSAN

THANRSSAN TO BRING ONCE A QUARTER

WE WILL KEEP THE CHAMRSAN TOO, BUY A NEW ONE," Gudymenko wrote.

He reminded that the draft law was initiated by the chairman of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, "whom every more or less large businessman in the country knows to be in control of the tax authorities.

"Club of the damned" or what risks does Hetmantsev's bill on the "white business club" pose12.04.24, 09:00 • 525242 views

According to Gudymenko, Hetmantsev wants to give himself a pass with this bill.

"I have no idea whether the deputies have even read this instruction on milking a half-dead cow, but I know for sure that entrepreneurs are absolutely f@@ked. Everyone knows Hetmantsev and everyone hates him. This draft law is a breeding ground for corruption in its purest form," Gudymenko emphasized.

Social media users supported Gudymenko's post. In their comments, users noted, in particular, that "Hetmantsev is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy," "Hetmantsev is Zelensky. His creativity and his unlimited support", "The third tax audit in a month. Under absolutely false pretenses. The accountant decided to quit", "Looks like a way to put the business on a subscription. Money up front".

Users also suggested the creation of gold and platinum clubs to further expand the privileges of those who join them.

"I think this is the wrong approach. In addition to the 'white list of companies', we need to make a 'golden list'. And if you have platinum, you can even tell the NABU or BES detectives to go fuck themselves. That would be the right thing to do," Serg Marco (Oleksandr Karpliuk) wrote on Facebook .

Recall

On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Peculiarities of Tax Administration during Martial Law for Taxpayers with a High Level of Voluntary Compliance with Tax Legislation," better known as the "White Business Club" bill. According to Mr. Hetmantsev, the adoption of his initiative will generally reduce the tax burden on entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the "white business club" was also criticized by business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk. He is convinced that such a law will create a reservation  for the elite instead of leveling the playing field for all businesses. Analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs in their conclusions also pointed out that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory provisions and corruption risks.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
facebookFacebook

