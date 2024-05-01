Instructions for milking a half-dead cow: what social media think about Hetmantsev's "white business club"

The draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, is an instruction manual for milking a half-dead cow, and the parliamentarian himself is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy. This is how social media reacted to the adoption of this draft law in the first reading, UNN writes.

"The bill on the 'white business club' was passed in the first reading. It's a great name, very ambiguous. It sounds like everyone who is not a member of the club is a black, shadowy, bad business. In fact, it's about something like racism in a world where skin color can be bought for money. If you buy it, you're white, if you don't, you're black. If you buy it, you get into the "whites only" club, if you don't, you get a free pass," wrote Yuriy Gudymenko, leader of the Democratic Ax movement, on his Facebook page .

He added that the draft law actually provides for the creation of a list of good, correct businesses. The list is created by an honest, incorruptible tax office based on criteria that it sets itself. Every quarter, the list is checked by an honest, incorruptible tax office, and a business can be excluded from the club, i.e. from the list.

Membership in the "club-list" will have great advantages. The main thing is not that your business will not be touched, but that it will be touched with respect, warnings of upcoming inspections with the exact date and consultations within 5 days.

"As you can imagine, if an honest and incorruptible tax authority decides which businesses are on the white list and which have not passed face control, and updates the lists once a quarter, the signal that all businesses in the country receive is as clear as possible:

WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO MILK THOSE WHO ARE NOT ON THE LIST

ARE INCLUDED IN THE LIST FOR WHATRSAN

THANRSSAN TO BRING ONCE A QUARTER

WE WILL KEEP THE CHAMRSAN TOO, BUY A NEW ONE," Gudymenko wrote.

He reminded that the draft law was initiated by the chairman of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, "whom every more or less large businessman in the country knows to be in control of the tax authorities.

"Club of the damned" or what risks does Hetmantsev's bill on the "white business club" pose

According to Gudymenko, Hetmantsev wants to give himself a pass with this bill.

"I have no idea whether the deputies have even read this instruction on milking a half-dead cow, but I know for sure that entrepreneurs are absolutely f@@ked. Everyone knows Hetmantsev and everyone hates him. This draft law is a breeding ground for corruption in its purest form," Gudymenko emphasized.

Social media users supported Gudymenko's post. In their comments, users noted, in particular, that "Hetmantsev is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy," "Hetmantsev is Zelensky. His creativity and his unlimited support", "The third tax audit in a month. Under absolutely false pretenses. The accountant decided to quit", "Looks like a way to put the business on a subscription. Money up front".

Users also suggested the creation of gold and platinum clubs to further expand the privileges of those who join them.

"I think this is the wrong approach. In addition to the 'white list of companies', we need to make a 'golden list'. And if you have platinum, you can even tell the NABU or BES detectives to go fuck themselves. That would be the right thing to do," Serg Marco (Oleksandr Karpliuk) wrote on Facebook .

Recall

On Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Peculiarities of Tax Administration during Martial Law for Taxpayers with a High Level of Voluntary Compliance with Tax Legislation," better known as the "White Business Club" bill. According to Mr. Hetmantsev, the adoption of his initiative will generally reduce the tax burden on entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the "white business club" was also criticized by business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk. He is convinced that such a law will create a reservation for the elite instead of leveling the playing field for all businesses. Analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs in their conclusions also pointed out that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory provisions and corruption risks.