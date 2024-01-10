Insignificant deficit is expected in the power system today, no outage schedules are applied

Electricity consumption is growing and remains at a high level, a slight deficit is expected in the power system during the day, Ukrenergo reported and called for economical electricity consumption from 9.00 to 19.00, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, electricity consumption continues to grow due to freezing temperatures across Ukraine. As of 9:00 a.m., the consumption level is 2.2% higher than in the morning of January 9. In order to cover this increase, it is necessary to use additional power plant capacity, equivalent to the operation of one large thermal power plant, Ukrenergo said.

Currently, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure power supply to consumers. However, the Dispatch Center predicts a possible slight deficit in the power system during the day - no more than 3%. The entire capacity of the power plants operating in the system will be used to cover it. There are no plans to introduce schedules for limiting consumers - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Most thermal power plants are reportedly still recovering from last winter's massive rocket attacks. The resources of hydroelectric power plants are limited, and solar power plants cannot operate at maximum capacity due to heavy cloud cover and bad weather. Several units of thermal power plants went into emergency repairs during the day.

Therefore, Ukrenergo asked consumers to be especially careful about using electrical appliances throughout the day from 09:00 to 19:00 in the coming days.

Exports and imports

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. The total volume of imports amounts to 2223 MWh with a maximum capacity of up to 624 MW in some hours. Starting from December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1700 MW.

Exports are not being carried out today, Ukrenergo said.

Due to bad weather, 523 settlements remain without electricity