Influenza and ARVI epidemic: Odesa Regional Education Administration tells under what conditions schools in the region will switch to distance learning

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66253 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117102 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122171 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164199 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164961 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267107 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176776 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166822 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64074 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99912 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61352 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32525 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42700 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237319 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234312 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117102 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100192 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117814 views
Actual
Influenza and ARVI epidemic: Odesa Regional Education Administration tells under what conditions schools in the region will switch to distance learning

Influenza and ARVI epidemic: Odesa Regional Education Administration tells under what conditions schools in the region will switch to distance learning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29420 views

If 20% of the school's students fall ill, the principal decides to introduce quarantine restrictions in the school.

In Odesa region, a seasonal increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI is recorded. The epidemic threshold has not been exceeded, so there is no need to declare quarantine or introduce online learning in educational institutions in the region. Oleksandr Lonchak, Director of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa Regional State Administration, told about the conditions under which schools in Odesa region will switch to a distance learning format, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, if 20% of the school is sick, the principal decides to introduce quarantine restrictions in the school. Similarly, if it is 20% of one particular class, then the children of that particular class are isolated for a certain period in order not to spread the virus, Lonchak informs.

"As of February 5, we have a total of 58 institutions (16783 students) closed for quarantine in 27 communities of Odesa Oblast. The largest number is in Safianivka community of Izmail district (16 schools), the smallest - in Rozdilnyansky district (one school in two communities)," he adds.

If the incidence rate among schoolchildren increases rapidly, the Odesa Regional State Administration will be forced to recommend that educational institutions switch to remote work.

"Therefore, I appeal to parents: be conscious, follow preventive measures and take responsibility for the health of your children! It is unacceptable to let them go to school or kindergarten with the first signs of illness! It is better to consult a doctor. Do not endanger other participants in the educational process - both children and teachers. In the meantime, we are working as usual. Take care of yourself and your loved ones! I wish everyone who is sick a speedy recovery!" said Lonchak.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

HealthUNN-Odesa
izmailIzmail
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising