Influenza and ARVI epidemic: Odesa Regional Education Administration tells under what conditions schools in the region will switch to distance learning

In Odesa region, a seasonal increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI is recorded. The epidemic threshold has not been exceeded, so there is no need to declare quarantine or introduce online learning in educational institutions in the region. Oleksandr Lonchak, Director of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa Regional State Administration, told about the conditions under which schools in Odesa region will switch to a distance learning format, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, if 20% of the school is sick, the principal decides to introduce quarantine restrictions in the school. Similarly, if it is 20% of one particular class, then the children of that particular class are isolated for a certain period in order not to spread the virus, Lonchak informs.

"As of February 5, we have a total of 58 institutions (16783 students) closed for quarantine in 27 communities of Odesa Oblast. The largest number is in Safianivka community of Izmail district (16 schools), the smallest - in Rozdilnyansky district (one school in two communities)," he adds.

If the incidence rate among schoolchildren increases rapidly, the Odesa Regional State Administration will be forced to recommend that educational institutions switch to remote work.

"Therefore, I appeal to parents: be conscious, follow preventive measures and take responsibility for the health of your children! It is unacceptable to let them go to school or kindergarten with the first signs of illness! It is better to consult a doctor. Do not endanger other participants in the educational process - both children and teachers. In the meantime, we are working as usual. Take care of yourself and your loved ones! I wish everyone who is sick a speedy recovery!" said Lonchak.