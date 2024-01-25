Inflation will accelerate slightly from the middle of the year, 8.6% expected by the end of the year - NBU

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 75491 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109272 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138633 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136614 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171460 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148825 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 75491 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260128 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37584 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138633 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106399 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106395 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122523 views
Inflation will accelerate slightly from the middle of the year, 8.6% expected by the end of the year - NBU

Inflation will accelerate slightly from the middle of the year, 8.6% expected by the end of the year - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22188 views

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, inflation in Ukraine will accelerate slightly from the middle of the year and reach 8.6% by the end of the year. However, by 2026, it will decline to the 5% target.

In Ukraine, inflation will accelerate slightly in the middle of the year. By the end of the year, it is expected to reach 8.6%. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

"Inflation will remain within the target range of 5% ± 1 pp in the coming months. From the middle of the year, it will accelerate somewhat as the effects of last year's record harvest wear off. Further pressure on prices will be exerted by a further recovery in consumer demand, as well as the transfer of business costs to consumer prices, in particular due to still high security risks and higher wages," the report says.

However, it is noted that inflation will remain moderate, including due to the NBU's measures to ensure exchange rate stability and the attractiveness of hryvnia assets.

"It is expected to reach 8.6% at the end of the year. In 2025, inflation will return to the target range, slowing to 5.8% at the end of the year, and in 2026 - to the target of 5%," the NBU informs.

This is reportedly due primarily to the reduction in security risks assumed in the forecast. This will ensure an overall improvement in expectations, as well as help to establish logistics and production processes. The NBU's interest rate and foreign exchange policy measures will also remain an important factor in reducing price pressure.

AddendumAddendum

The National Bank of Ukraine has kept its key policy rate at 15%.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy

