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Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3180 views

The building of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington was temporarily evacuated because of a suspicious object. Bomb disposal experts determined that there was no threat.

Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Washington

The building of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington was evacuated because of a "suspicious object." Law enforcement officers and bomb disposal experts conducted checks and determined that the object posed no threat; the area near the diplomatic mission was unblocked. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, according to UNN.

Details

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that on October 23, an object was found near the entrance to the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, which U.S. police classified as suspicious.

For the safety of embassy employees and visitors, a decision was made to temporarily evacuate the premises and cordon off the area. U.S. law enforcement officers and bomb disposal experts were called in and conducted the necessary checks. 

Following the inspection, U.S. law enforcement officers reported that the object found near the embassy posed no threat, and the area around the diplomatic mission had been unblocked. Visitor services will resume shortly 

- Tykhyi reported.

Previously

A "suspicious object" was found near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington; the U.S. Secret Service is conducting an investigation. 

Antonina Tumanova

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