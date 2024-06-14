In Vinnytsia, a man shot and killed his wife and seriously wounded her friend, and then committed suicide

In Vinnytsia, a man shot his wife and seriously wounded her friend. After the crime, he committed suicide. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances and motives of the crime. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In an apartment in a residential area of Vinnytsia, the attacker shot two girls over a personal conflict and then fled. Later, the body of the 23-year-old was found by criminal investigation operatives on the banks of the Pivdennyi Buh River, - the statement said.

Details

The incident was reported to the police by doctors on June 13 in the morning. The injured 19-year-old girl managed to call an ambulance, but was unable to open the door for doctors and police, so law enforcement officers were able to enter the third-floor apartment through a window. At the scene, police found the body of another victim, also with gunshot wounds.

Police officers found that the victim's husband was involved in the crime. During a quarrel, he opened fire with a pistol in the apartment, killing his 18-year-old wife and hospitalizing his girlfriend in serious condition. After the murder, the defendant went to the deserted coastal zone of the regional center, where he shot himself in the head.

The instrument of the crime - a pistol, shell casings and other material evidence - were seized.

Investigators of the Investigation Department initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2, Clause 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All the circumstances of the criminal offense and the motives for its commission are being established, investigative actions are ongoing.

