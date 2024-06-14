In Vinnytsia, a man shot and killed his wife and seriously wounded her friend, and then committed suicide

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25441 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229282 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229282 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162144 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146941 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146941 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214863 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112823 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201623 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 52391 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52391 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 61270 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61270 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 35779 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 102727 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102727 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 88500 views

11:06 AM • 88500 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229282 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201623 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227865 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 215341 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215341 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 88507 views

11:06 AM • 88507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102727 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156532 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156532 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159245 views
In Vinnytsia, a man shot and killed his wife and seriously wounded her friend, and then committed suicide

In Vinnytsia, a man shot and killed his wife and seriously wounded her friend, and then committed suicide
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 13801 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13801 views

In Vinnytsia, a 23-year-old man shot and killed his 18-year-old wife and seriously wounded her 19-year-old girlfriend before committing suicide.

In Vinnytsia, a man shot his wife and seriously wounded her friend. After the crime, he committed suicide. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances and motives of the crime. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In an apartment in a residential area of Vinnytsia, the attacker shot two girls over a personal conflict and then fled. Later, the body of the 23-year-old was found by criminal investigation operatives on the banks of the Pivdennyi Buh River,

- the statement said.

Details

The incident was reported to the police by doctors on June 13 in the morning. The injured 19-year-old girl managed to call an ambulance, but was unable to open the door for doctors and police, so law enforcement officers were able to enter the third-floor apartment through a window. At the scene, police found the body of another victim, also with gunshot wounds.

Police officers found that the victim's husband was involved in the crime. During a quarrel, he opened fire with a pistol in the apartment, killing his 18-year-old wife and hospitalizing his girlfriend in serious condition. After the murder, the defendant went to the deserted coastal zone of the regional center, where he shot himself in the head.

The instrument of the crime - a pistol, shell casings and other material evidence - were seized.

Investigators of the Investigation Department initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2, Clause 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All the circumstances of the criminal offense and the motives for its commission are being established, investigative actions are ongoing.

Odesa resident and two Russians get into a fight with shooting in the center of Odesa6/13/24, 4:11 PM • 11428 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

