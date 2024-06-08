On Friday, June 7, Energoatom removed the thousandth power unit of one of the nuclear power plants from repair: the repair work was completed 10 days earlier than planned. This is reported by Energoatom, reports UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the power unit was under scheduled preventive maintenance. Such works, according to Petr Kostin, head of Energoatom, are key to preparing power units for efficient operation during the next heating season.

Thanks to the coherence and high professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists, all the necessary work, in particular, on unloading spent nuclear fuel and loading fresh fuel, was carried out efficiently and completed 10 days earlier than planned the message says.

It is noted that this power unit will add 1000 MW of power to the system.

This will significantly strengthen our energy system and ensure reliable electricity production for all consumers accents in Kotin.

Energoatom reminded that this power unit is already the third to complete scheduled preventive maintenance.

