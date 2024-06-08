In Ukraine, after repairs, a power unit-thousandth unit was connected to the grid

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25409 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229280 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146941 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214861 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112823 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201621 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229243 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227849 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215325 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88324 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102701 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156528 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155384 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159241 views
In Ukraine, after repairs, a power unit-thousandth unit was connected to the grid

In Ukraine, after repairs, a power unit-thousandth unit was connected to the grid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45163 views

Energoatom connected the power unit under repair to the power grid 10 days earlier than planned, adding 1,000 MW of capacity to the system.

On Friday, June 7, Energoatom removed the thousandth power unit of one of the nuclear power plants from repair: the repair work was completed 10 days earlier than planned. This is reported by Energoatom, reports UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the power unit was under scheduled preventive maintenance. Such works, according to Petr Kostin, head of Energoatom, are key to preparing power units for efficient operation during the next heating season.

Thanks to the coherence and high professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists, all the necessary work, in particular, on unloading spent nuclear fuel and loading fresh fuel, was carried out efficiently and completed 10 days earlier than planned

the message says.

It is noted that this power unit will add 1000 MW of power to the system.

This will significantly strengthen our energy system and ensure reliable electricity production for all consumers

accents in Kotin.

Energoatom reminded that this power unit is already the third to complete scheduled preventive maintenance.

Shutdown schedules on Saturday will be valid until 5 am and from 16 pm to midnight - Ukrenergo07.06.24, 17:04 • 16004 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

