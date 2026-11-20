Photo: t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs

The Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, together with the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, identified 77 Ukrainian service members between 2023 and 2026. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

During this period, thanks to the joint work of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the Ombudsman’s Office, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise received 248 expert opinions (2023–2026), of which 77 individuals were identified:

2023 — 44 expert opinions, 19 service members identified;

2024 — 78 opinions, 25 service members identified;

2025 — 75 opinions, 26 service members identified;

2026 — 51 opinion, 7 service members identified.

In other opinions received, the individual (or individuals) was partially identified, or it was concluded that the images depicted different individuals. The results of these examinations are used by the competent state authorities to establish the whereabouts of Ukrainian service members and continue efforts to return them home. That is why we must use every opportunity to help families find answers, while enabling the competent authorities to establish the fate of those missing and work to bring Ukrainians home — Lubinets said in a statement.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed a new tool intended to simplify the submission of materials for identification. This concerns a pilot project of a service developed by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, through which families will eventually be able to independently upload photo and video materials for comparison.

Previously

Dmytro Lubinets said that he had spoken with Yana Lantratova for 15 hours during a humanitarian mission to Oleshky. The parties discussed future humanitarian missions, prisoner exchanges, the return of civilians and the search for missing persons.