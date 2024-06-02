In the United States, a large-scale shooting occurred, there is a dead and many wounded

In the US state of Ohio, a large-scale shooting occurred, as a result of which one person was killed and 26 others were injured. Writes UNN with reference to 19 News.

Details

Akron City police said they received a call at midnight on Sunday. Local residents reported that several people were injured during the shooting on the street.

As police officers headed to the scene, paramedics said several people arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

According to police, a total of 27 people were shot, and a 27-year-old man was killed. The condition of other victims is not reported. At the scene, the police seized weapons.

