In the Sumy direction, there is a decrease in the activity of Russian shelling

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 24993 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133463 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138832 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229185 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168496 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162133 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146933 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214824 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112822 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In the Sumy direction, there is a decrease in the activity of Russian shelling

In the Sumy direction, there is a decrease in the activity of Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25925 views

In the Sumy direction, there is a decrease in the activity of Russian attacks and attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups compared to the spring, although the enemy continues daily shelling of Ukrainian territory using various types of weapons.

In the Sumy direction, the enemy continues daily shelling of Ukrainian territory, using a variety of weapons, although the activity of such attacks has decreased compared to the spring. In addition, the number of attempts to invade enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has decreased. This was stated on Monday on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Actually, in the Sumy direction, the enemy daily attacks the territory of Ukraine using a variety of weapons, but over the past period, we see such a certain decrease in the activity of shelling than it was in the spring,

- says Demchenko.

According to him, in addition to the fact that the enemy is trying to hit the locations of the Defense Forces, it is targeting settlements.

Also, if we analyze the last period, the number of attempts to enter enemy DRGS and clashes with such groups has slightly decreased, primarily with the Sumy region,

- says the representative.

Demchenko said that yesterday Russian resources spread information that the enemy had entered in the direction of Ryzhevka.

"We need to understand the situation, because this locality is located right on the border line. It is possible that this was the work of the DRG, but without collisions. In fact, they found it there and took photos. Given that these were Akhmat units, they were just Tik-Tok troops, in order to create a picture and continue to create information and psychological impact. Now the situation in this direction is under control," Demchenko added.

The invaders shelled Sumy Region 18 times during the day, so 65 explosions were recorded in the region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

