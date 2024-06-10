In the Sumy direction, there is a decrease in the activity of Russian shelling

In the Sumy direction, the enemy continues daily shelling of Ukrainian territory, using a variety of weapons, although the activity of such attacks has decreased compared to the spring. In addition, the number of attempts to invade enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has decreased. This was stated on Monday on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Actually, in the Sumy direction, the enemy daily attacks the territory of Ukraine using a variety of weapons, but over the past period, we see such a certain decrease in the activity of shelling than it was in the spring, - says Demchenko.

According to him, in addition to the fact that the enemy is trying to hit the locations of the Defense Forces, it is targeting settlements.

Also, if we analyze the last period, the number of attempts to enter enemy DRGS and clashes with such groups has slightly decreased, primarily with the Sumy region, - says the representative.

Demchenko said that yesterday Russian resources spread information that the enemy had entered in the direction of Ryzhevka.

"We need to understand the situation, because this locality is located right on the border line. It is possible that this was the work of the DRG, but without collisions. In fact, they found it there and took photos. Given that these were Akhmat units, they were just Tik-Tok troops, in order to create a picture and continue to create information and psychological impact. Now the situation in this direction is under control," Demchenko added.

The invaders shelled Sumy Region 18 times during the day, so 65 explosions were recorded in the region.