In the Poltava region, 7 settlements were de-energized due to damage to power lines. This is reported by the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

Details

In the Poltava region, as a result of damage to power lines in the Velikosorochinsky community, 7 settlements were de-energized. Consequently, 403 subscribers are now left without electricity.

Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply. The situation is under control. Glory To Ukraine - declared Philip Pronin.

