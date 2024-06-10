In the Poltava region, 7 settlements were de-energized due to damage to power lines
Kyiv • UNN
Due to damage to power lines in the Veliko Sorochinsky District of the Poltava region, 7 settlements with 403 subscribers were left without electricity, but power engineers are working to restore power supply.
Details
In the Poltava region, as a result of damage to power lines in the Velikosorochinsky community, 7 settlements were de-energized. Consequently, 403 subscribers are now left without electricity.
Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply. The situation is under control. Glory To Ukraine
