In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried 19 times to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions - General Staff

Over the past day, 161 military clashes occurred. According to UNN, this was reported in the General Staff in 851 days of large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched six missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 21 missiles, 41 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 76 Kabivs), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 91 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, conducted more than 1,500 strikes with kamikaze drones - the message says.

It is also reported that over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of personnel concentration, two air defense systems, an artillery vehicle, five ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, a ground control station for UAVs and an enemy control point.

Since the beginning of this day, 52 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile strike using three missiles, 14 air strikes using 24 cubic meters, attacked 36 times with kamikaze drones, and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements 654 times.

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor conducted three attacks in the area of Volchansk. Two-repulsed, one continues. The situation is under control. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines.

Over the past day, the enemy has lost 82 invaders in this direction irrevocably and wounded. In addition, our soldiers destroyed two artillery systems, an air defense system and six vehicles. A tank, three guns and three cars of the invaders were damaged. 44 enemy shelters with personnel and two ammunition depots were hit.

In the Kupyansky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers have been repelling three attacks in the stelmakhovka area since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control.

In the Limansky Direction, Russian invaders are trying to attack near the village of Kopanki and in the Serebryansky forest. One attack was repulsed. Two continue. The situation is under control.

Since the beginning of the day, eight military clashes have occurred in the Seversky Direction. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the area of Razdolovka – five attacks have been repelled and two are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders are trying to break through in the direction of the excavation.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is not so active – there were three attacks. The invaders unsuccessfully stormed near Klishcheyevka. Fighting is taking place near Ivanovsky and Andreevka. Units of the Defense Forces successfully restrain the onslaught, strengthen their positions in some areas.

In the Toretsk direction, the battle continues in the northern area.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. To date, the enemy has made 19 attempts to oust our units from their positions. Fighting is recorded near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Novoselovka Pervaya, Sokol and Umanskoe. Four attacks have been repelled, and 15 are still ongoing. The enemy attacks most actively from the direction of Ocheretyanoye.

The enemy paid dearly for yesterday's activity in the Pokrovsky direction. According to updated information, the Russian aggressor lost a total of 314 people killed and wounded. A tank of the invaders, three guns, four armored combat vehicles and a car were destroyed. In addition, two more armored combat vehicles, one artillery system and nine vehicles were damaged - added in the General Staff.

In the Kurakhovsky Direction, five enemy attacks occurred near Nevelsky, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. The battle continues in three locations, and two enemy attempts to move forward are stopped. The situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Orekhovsky Direction, four enemy assault actions were repulsed in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Robotinoye. No losses of positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential.

