Defenders destroyed a warehouse of enemy drones and related infrastructure of the russian federation

The Ukrainian navy confirmed the destruction of enemy UAV personnel and related infrastructure. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Today, representatives of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy Shahed personnel and related infrastructure.

New satellite images taken on the night of June 21 confirm the destruction of academic buildings, Control and communication points, as well as the infrastructure necessary for the operational use of these systems.

Qualified instructors who trained personnel for the use of Shahed-136/Geranium-2 and their cadets were also destroyed.

