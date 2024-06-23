An agent of the Atesh group burned down a relay Cabinet on the rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway. This is reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "Atesh", reports UNN.

Details

In rostov-on-don, russia, an agent of the Atesh group conducted a sabotage operation, burning a relay Cabinet on the rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway line.

This railway line plays a key role in the transfer of military forces and equipment between different parts of the Southern Military District of the russian federation, as well as opens access to the sea route.

Agent "Atesh" scouted the base of Russian troops in occupied Luhansk