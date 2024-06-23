Agent "Atesh" committed sabotage on the russian railway line, setting fire to a relay cabinet

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88047 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97714 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116115 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187356 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142486 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368540 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181655 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149582 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197871 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88047 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97714 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116115 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3052 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11096 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12776 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16865 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37872 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Agent "Atesh" committed sabotage on the russian railway line, setting fire to a relay cabinet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111282 views

An agent of the Atesh group set fire to a relay Cabinet on the rostov-on-Don – Mariupol Railway, disrupting the operation of a key railway line used for the transfer of russian Armed Forces and equipment.

Agent "Atesh" committed sabotage on the russian railway line, setting fire to a relay cabinet

An agent of the Atesh group burned down a relay Cabinet on the rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway. This is reported by the military movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "Atesh", reports UNN.

Details

In rostov-on-don, russia, an agent of the Atesh group conducted a sabotage operation, burning a relay Cabinet on the rostov-on-Don – Mariupol railway line.

This railway line plays a key role in the transfer of military forces and equipment between different parts of the Southern Military District of the russian federation, as well as opens access to the sea route.

Agent "Atesh" scouted the base of Russian troops in occupied Luhansk20.06.24, 16:41 • 20702 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Mariupol
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31