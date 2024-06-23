russian troops may prepare for summer offensive in eastern Ukraine - ISW

The russian army has stepped up attacks in the Donetsk region, while reducing their intensity in the north of Kharkiv region, which may indicate preparations for a summer offensive or its beginning. This is reported by ISW, reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, russian troops increased the intensity of attacks in the Toretsk-Horlivka direction on the night of June 18 and maintained a relatively high intensity of attacks in this area from June 19 to 22. So far this year, the russians have not shown any activity in this sector of the front.

At the same time, the pace of russian offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv region has sharply decreased in recent days, analysts say.

According to the ISW, the purpose of the russian offensive operation in the Kharkiv region was to bind Ukrainian troops and equipment on the northern border in order to give russian forces the opportunity to resume offensive operations on other sectors of the front, in particular in the Donetsk region.

It is noted that Ukrainian sources confirmed the relocation of some units to the Kharkiv direction from the Donetsk region, so russian troops are probably using this to strengthen attacks, in particular in the Toretsk-Horlivka direction.

In addition, according to analysts, russian troops maintain a high intensity of attacks in the direction of Chas Yar and around Avdiivka and may soon increase attacks in the area if the russian command determines the coming weeks as a favorable time for an offensive before the Defense Forces relocate reserves back to the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian sources warn that russia will launch a summer offensive, which is likely to be concentrated in eastern Ukraine, after conducting offensive operations in the north to stretch Ukraine's limited resources, and the recent intensification of attacks in the Donetsk region may indicate preparations for such a summer offensive, assuming that it has not yet been launched - according to ISW.

Recall

The Naval Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy UAV personnel, relevant infrastructure, training buildings, control points, communication systems and instructors who train personnel to work with Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones.

Ukrainian troops successfully hit the control point of a motorized rifle regiment