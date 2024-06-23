russian troops may prepare for summer offensive in eastern Ukraine - ISW

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2552 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121085 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234225 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143661 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181807 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views

08:18 AM • 31660 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92496 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105070 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101270 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121070 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1660 views

10:29 AM • 1660 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4904 views

10:08 AM • 4904 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11962 views

09:23 AM • 11962 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13583 views

09:06 AM • 13583 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17534 views

07:29 AM • 17534 views
russian troops may prepare for summer offensive in eastern Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38857 views

russian troops have stepped up attacks in the Donetsk region, which may indicate the preparation or beginning of a summer offensive, while at the same time they are reducing their operations in the Kharkiv region, which they tried to distract Ukrainian forces.

russian troops may prepare for summer offensive in eastern Ukraine - ISW

The russian army has stepped up attacks in the Donetsk region, while reducing their intensity in the north of Kharkiv region, which may indicate preparations for a summer offensive or its beginning. This is reported by ISW, reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, russian troops increased the intensity of attacks in the Toretsk-Horlivka direction on the night of June 18 and maintained a relatively high intensity of attacks in this area from June 19 to 22. So far this year, the russians have not shown any activity in this sector of the front.

At the same time, the pace of russian offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv region has sharply decreased in recent days, analysts say.

According to the ISW, the purpose of the russian offensive operation in the Kharkiv region was to bind Ukrainian troops and equipment on the northern border in order to give russian forces the opportunity to resume offensive operations on other sectors of the front, in particular in the Donetsk region.

It is noted that Ukrainian sources confirmed the relocation of some units to the Kharkiv direction from the Donetsk region, so russian troops are probably using this to strengthen attacks, in particular in the Toretsk-Horlivka direction.

In addition, according to analysts, russian troops maintain a high intensity of attacks in the direction of Chas Yar and around Avdiivka and may soon increase attacks in the area if the russian command determines the coming weeks as a favorable time for an offensive before the Defense Forces relocate reserves back to the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian sources warn that russia will launch a summer offensive, which is likely to be concentrated in eastern Ukraine, after conducting offensive operations in the north to stretch Ukraine's limited resources, and the recent intensification of attacks in the Donetsk region may indicate preparations for such a summer offensive, assuming that it has not yet been launched

- according to ISW.

Recall

The Naval Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy UAV personnel, relevant infrastructure, training buildings, control points, communication systems and instructors who train personnel to work with Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones.

Ukrainian troops successfully hit the control point of a motorized rifle regiment23.06.24, 09:00 • 35983 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
