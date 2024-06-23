Ukrainian troops successfully hit the control point of a motorized rifle regiment

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the control point of the enemy's motorized rifle regiment. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other units, carried out a successful operation to defeat the control point of the invaders ' motorized rifle regiment.

This object was located in the village of nekhoteyevka, in the belgorod region of the russian federation.

As a result of combat work, explosions were recorded, which confirm the successful defeat of the target.

Слава



glory to Ukraine - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

