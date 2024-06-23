ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukrainian troops successfully hit the control point of a motorized rifle regiment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35983 views

The Ukrainian Air Force successfully hit the control point of the russian motorized rifle regiment, located in the village of Nekhoteyevka, belgorod region of the russian federation.

Ukrainian troops successfully hit the control point of a motorized rifle regiment

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the control point of the enemy's motorized rifle regiment. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other units, carried out a successful operation to defeat the control point of the invaders ' motorized rifle regiment.

This object was located in the village of nekhoteyevka, in the belgorod region of the russian federation.

As a result of combat work, explosions were recorded, which confirm the successful defeat of the target.

Then it will be Слава

glory to Ukraine

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Defenders destroyed a warehouse of enemy drones and related infrastructure of the russian federation23.06.24, 07:02 • 55337 views

Julia Kotwicka

