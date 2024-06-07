ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In the Odessa region, a teenager sold a fake "Action" for 100 hryvnias: the guy faces up to 5 years behind bars

In the Odessa region, a teenager sold a fake "Action" for 100 hryvnias: the guy faces up to 5 years behind bars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19701 views

A 17-year-old teenager from the Odessa region sold an online fake app "Diya", which allegedly allows users to change personal data, and was accused of selling fake goods and official documents, he faced up to 5 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers exposed a 17-year-old resident of the Odessa region, who sold a fake application "Diya" on the internet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cyber Police.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that the guy downloaded an application from the internet to his smartphone that allowed creating fake electronic documents. 

The fake app visually completely duplicated the dialog box of the mobile app "Diya", and provided the user with the ability to change their last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth, gender, photo, etc

- explained in the cyber police. 

The guy created a channel in the Messenger, where he posted an ad for the sale of the app. Three young men, aged 17 and 20, responded to the Offer, who transferred 100 hryvnias each to the bank card indicated by the attacker and received the desired file for installation. 

Image

All three customers explained that they bought it for fun.

We informed the offender about suspicion under Parts 1 and 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – in the sale of a forged official document that is issued by the institution and grants rights or exempts from obligations, in particular, committed repeatedly. Although the guy is a minor, he has reached the age from which criminal liability begins, and in accordance with the current legislation, he faces a sentence of restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for the same term

- sums up investigator of the territorial division of the police Svetlana Mogilyak.

Recall

Cyber police officers exposed a man who embezzled more than 45,000 hryvnias from a serviceman.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
odesaOdesa

