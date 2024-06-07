In the Odessa region, a teenager sold a fake "Action" for 100 hryvnias: the guy faces up to 5 years behind bars

Law enforcement officers exposed a 17-year-old resident of the Odessa region, who sold a fake application "Diya" on the internet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cyber Police.

Law enforcement officers found that the guy downloaded an application from the internet to his smartphone that allowed creating fake electronic documents.

The fake app visually completely duplicated the dialog box of the mobile app "Diya", and provided the user with the ability to change their last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth, gender, photo, etc - explained in the cyber police.

The guy created a channel in the Messenger, where he posted an ad for the sale of the app. Three young men, aged 17 and 20, responded to the Offer, who transferred 100 hryvnias each to the bank card indicated by the attacker and received the desired file for installation.

All three customers explained that they bought it for fun.

We informed the offender about suspicion under Parts 1 and 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – in the sale of a forged official document that is issued by the institution and grants rights or exempts from obligations, in particular, committed repeatedly. Although the guy is a minor, he has reached the age from which criminal liability begins, and in accordance with the current legislation, he faces a sentence of restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for the same term - sums up investigator of the territorial division of the police Svetlana Mogilyak.

