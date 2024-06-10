In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, miners do not receive salaries. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, since the beginning of February, the enemy has not paid salaries to miners in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region.

This has led to an aggravation of the social crisis in the region, forcing the local population to become increasingly dependent on the occupation administration. The occupiers "compensate debts" to the miners by distributing humanitarian aid in exchange for obtaining a passport.

This is the" russian World", which provides for poverty and stagnation, while propaganda paints a picture of the"modern state". It should be noted that since 2022, a significant number of Mines on TOT have been closed altogether - center of National Resistance.

