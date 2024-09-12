ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149449 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150607 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112332 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183799 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians are agitating schoolchildren to participate in the war against Ukraine - National Resistance Center

In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians are agitating schoolchildren to participate in the war against Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16192 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians are waging an aggressive campaign to mobilize schoolchildren into the Russian army. The occupiers manipulate the minds of children by presenting war as an honorable duty and a path to heroism.

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians are agitating schoolchildren to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Earnings of more than two million Russian rubles a year and a full social package are promised to anyone who signs a contract with the Russian Ministry of Attack. It seems to be nothing strange in Russia, but such leaflets are distributed in a school in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk region. Here, the occupiers are conducting an aggressive campaign to mobilize schoolchildren for the Russian army

- told in Sprotyv. 

It is noted that the occupiers manipulate the minds of children by presenting war as an honorable duty and a path to heroism.

Russia releases first school textbook on drones11.09.24, 21:01 • 19900 views

They impose the idea that participation in the war is an opportunity to “defend the homeland,” hiding the real goal of using young people as cannon fodder in an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center notes that adolescents are involved in war propaganda even before they reach the age of majority.

Recall

The National Resistance Center has found that since the beginning of the school year, a new discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” has been introduced in secondary schools on the occupied territory of Ukraine .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

