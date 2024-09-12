On the territory of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians are agitating schoolchildren to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Earnings of more than two million Russian rubles a year and a full social package are promised to anyone who signs a contract with the Russian Ministry of Attack. It seems to be nothing strange in Russia, but such leaflets are distributed in a school in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk region. Here, the occupiers are conducting an aggressive campaign to mobilize schoolchildren for the Russian army - told in Sprotyv.

It is noted that the occupiers manipulate the minds of children by presenting war as an honorable duty and a path to heroism.

They impose the idea that participation in the war is an opportunity to “defend the homeland,” hiding the real goal of using young people as cannon fodder in an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center notes that adolescents are involved in war propaganda even before they reach the age of majority.

The National Resistance Center has found that since the beginning of the school year, a new discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” has been introduced in secondary schools on the occupied territory of Ukraine .